Trip of a lifetime to a winter wonderland

The incredible Northern Lights taken in the Yukon.

AFTER years of dreaming of a white Christmas, it's finally come true for one Warwick couple.

While the rest of the region was sweltering in 30-degree heat, Mark and Janice Thomas flew out of Brisbane on December 14 and landed in Vancouver 13 hours later, in somewhat cooler conditions.

"It was minus eight degrees when we landed,” Mr Thomas said.

"It was just the wife and I, a little holiday with a few things that we really wanted to do.

"But we didn't expect things to turn out as well they did.”

First stop Vancouver, where the couple spent a few days and nights exploring.

"We had no set plan,” Mr Thomas said.

"A favourite part of the city we discovered was Gas Town, a tourist precinct full of pubs, restaurants and great shopping.

"Best part about that part of the trip was the last day when it started snowing, it only rarely snows in Vancouver, it was an beautiful experience,”

After a few days in Vancouver the couple headed to Whistler, a world famous ski resort.

"I'm a bit too old for skiing or snowboarding,” Mr Thomas said.

"I did want to have a go on the luge ride there, run by an ex-Olympian, but the wife said my life insurance wasn't enough.

"Again it was snowing there, and we'd sit outside and watch the world go by.

"It seemed like half of Australia was in Whistler, almost everyone we met was an Aussie.”

Next, the couple spent a couple of days in Banff and Lake Louise.

"On the way we there we saw some guys climbing a frozen waterfall,” he said.

"We spent Christmas Day there, made a snowman, drove snowmobiles and went on horse-drawn sleigh ride.

"Then it was back to Vancouver for a two-hour flight up to Whitehorse in the Yukon.

"When we got there it was minus 20 degrees, a bit warmer than the minus 35 it had been the week before.”

On the first day in Whitehorse, the couple went ice fishing on a frozen lake.

"I had to drill the hole myself with a hand auger, the ice was about a metre thick,” Mr Thomas said.

"We were staying at the Northern Lights Resort and on our second night the skies gave us the most amazing show.

"It was New Year's Eve and we drank champagne slushies and watched the magnificent green lights dance across the sky.”

Mr Thomas said it had been a completely unforgettable experience.

"Within days we were back in Brisbane after an amazing trip where we did and saw all those things we hoping for, the trip of a lifetime,” he said.

"Go to Canada if you get the chance, you will not regret a second of it.

Mr Thomas is now back at his desk at APN Print, in the heat.