Triple crowd won't be won after different winner of clock

Rohan Marks, of Clermont, pictured in campdraft action in Warwick, was in the placings with one of his horses at Chinchilla on Saturday.

THE $30,000 Triple Crown bonus for winning major campdrafts at Condamine, Chinchilla and Warwick won't go off for another year.

After Marlborough rider Wally Rea won at Condamine, it was Victorian star Peter Boulton winning the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock Campdraft on Saturday. The grandfather clock campdraft is the major event in the lead up to a week of campdrafting at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Boulton hails from Heyfield in the Gippsland area of Victoria and won on Conduct in a ride-off from Clermond rider Rohan Marks on Reward.

While the $30,000 for winning the three drafts on the same horse won't be paid out, the top riders from Condamine and Chinchilla will be two in the running for a prize pool for the horse-and-rider with the most points in nine rounds, three at Condamine, three at Chinchilla and three in the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup.

The winner will receive $3000 prizemoney, a service fee for a mare to Hazelwood Conman, donated by Terry and Christine Hall, and an embryo package from Equivet.

Most of the competitors at Chinchilla this weekend will arrive in Warwick today for the first round of the Black Toyota Canning Downs Draft at 5.30am tomorrow. Some are already at the grounds.

The first of the action in The Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo National Finals will be at the Warwick Showgrounds on Thursday.