Triple J's fave scientist Dr Karl to visit Southern Downs

Dr Karl is coming to the Southern Downs.

ONE of Australia's best known science communicators will address students from Dalveen and neighbouring schools next week.

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, who regularly appears on national television shows like Sunrise, and addresses audiences of hundreds of thousands, will speak to around 60 students representing Granite Belt schools at Dalveen State School next Tuesday, November 15.

School Leader Lilly Mitchell said they were all really excited that someone as famous as Dr Karl was coming to visit their school.

"We're looking forward to asking him tricky science questions and listening to his answers," she said.

Dr Karl's visit is part of a prize won by students from Dalveen who participated in an ABC Citizen Scientists competition identifying wildlife online.

As well as Dr Karl's visit, students also won a signed, dedicated collection of his books and a Go-Pro camera.