Warwick Cowboys under-18 rugby league players (front, from left) Joel Rickert, Jackson Brackin, Brad Grayson, Brad Morrish, Harry Sullivan, Travis McArthur, Angus Croft, Isaac Chaffey, (back) Jai Higgins, Mick Grew, Jordyn Hogden, Matt Titcomb, Dustin Close, Michael Coleman, Riley Williamson, Aden Howard, Kieran Fender, Coen Martin-Brown, Will Dearden, Mitchell Watson, Matt Whittaker, Kai Etherington, Glen Whitton, Matt Grew, Brook Croft will play finals footy in Toowoomba on Sunday.

STAY tuned here all day for updates on the Toowoomba Rugby League grand finals.

First up is the Warwick Cowboys U18 side taking on Valleys at 11am and the Warwick A-grade side is up against the Pittsworth Danes from 2.30pm.

Our sports guru Gerard Walsh is at Clive Berghofer Stadium and will be reporting back throughout the day.