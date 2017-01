An ambulance was on scene

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying fabric and curtains left the road and hit a culvert on the Cunningham Highway at 1.14am today.

The vehicle was still upright after the accident at Leslie

The Queensland Ambulance Service was soon on scene.

A spokeswoman for the QAS said a man involved in the accident "refused” treatment.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service were called and made the scene safe.