Truck driver escapes fiery cab

A TRUCK driver has miraculously escaped injury after his cab burst into flames near Stanthorpe.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said emergency services were called to the scene on Nundubbermere Rd, Nundubbermere about 9.15am today.

"The guy was just driving the truck and he said his arm got hot," Mr Barnden said.

Shortly afterwards, the cab was alight.

Mr Barnden said the driver, who was at a farm at the time, was able to use nearby firefighting equipment to control the blaze before firefighters arrived.

He said the man had no major injuries.