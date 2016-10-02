Truck driver to stand trial in Warwick over cyclist death

A TRUCK driver accused of killing a cyclist in a hit and run at Inglewood last year will stand trial for the matter in Warwick next month.

Geoffrey Joseph Sleba is accused of leaving Dr Martin Pearson, 61, for dead on the Inglewood-Millmerran Rd on Anzac Day 2015.

Police allege the Lowood veterinarian was participating in a cycling event when Sleba's road train struck and killed him.

After the crash, police requested the public contact them if they noticed a truck or 4WD missing a spotlight, as they said one was found at the scene of the incident.

It is alleged one of Mr Sleba's employees noticed a spotlight was missing from Mr Sleba's truck, and shortly after, both were gone.

Mr Sleba allegedly told the employee the spotlight was missing due to him hitting a roo.

The case was mentioned in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday and the trial will start on October 17.