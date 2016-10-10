28°
Smoke engulfs Warwick servo: Firies rush to scene

Molly Glassey
| 10th Oct 2016 11:06 AM

A TRUCK driver was caught by surprise this morning when a huge cloud of smoke started billowing from his vehicle.

The quick-thinking driver pulled over and put out the smoke with a fire extinguisher, before fire crews arrived at the Matilda service station.

One witness said the amount of smoke coming from the truck was "massive".

"You should have seen the smoke cloud," he said.

"It was massive... absolutely massive.

"And you could hear the engine revving."

A QFES spokeswoman said the smoke was caused by a blown turbo.

"A mechanic was also on scene," she said.

Emergency crews arrived to aid the driver just before 10.30am.

QAS and Warwick police also attended.

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  emergency, fire, truck, warwick

