PARAMEDICS and police are at the scene of a truck crash on the Cunningham Highway.

The B-Double, with an unknown load has rolled at a major roundabout at the intersection of Marshall St and the Cunningham Highway in Goondiwindi.

The rollover happened on the roundabout at about 1.25pm.

Goondiwindi fire crews have been called to the scene to disconnect the truck battery and make the scene safe.

It's unclear at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.