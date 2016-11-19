Trucking company boss still on the road

KEEP ON TRUCKIN': Graham Lane is still working for his own trucking company at 74.

WHEN they reach the age of 74, most people are starting to put their feet up, but not Graham Lane.

Still working hard for Broderick Transport, the trucking company he owns with his son, Mr Lane still spends his mornings driving a courier truck.

"I usually finish about lunchtime,” he said.

"It gives me something to get up for.

"I often drop down here to the pig and calf sale on a Wednesday and hunt around for a bargain.

"It's a great place to catch up with people, I just saw a bloke I hadn't seen in three years.”

Mr Lane moved to Warwick in 1988 and bought a farm out at Junabee.

"It's a great spot,” he said.

"I love the lifestyle, I wake up in the morning and can look out over the mountains, it's beautiful.

"I worked at the bacon factory for about eight years and then started my own business cutting wood, firewood, fence posts, logs, that kind of thing,” he said.

"After that I bought Broderick and my son came on after that and bought half of the company from me.”

Before that Mr Lane said he spent a few years living in Brisbane.

"I drove taxi trucks, but I didn't really like the city too much,” he said.

"Before that I was in Cobar in western New South Wales, where I grew up.

"I worked in the mines out there for about 10 years.”

Mr Lane said he spent seven hours a day down at about a kilometre underground.

"It was good, I really enjoyed it, but too many blokes were getting killed so I decided to leave,” he said.

"They didn't really care about safety in those days, it's all a bit different now.”

Mr Lane said the extent of his farming extended to breeding a few fat lambs.

"It's more of a hobby farm really,” he said.

"But I do sell about 35 lambs a year.

"Not this year though, a whole heap got black leg disease, and there's a dog out there somewhere too, taking lambs.

"My neighbours have lost about 12 so far and we can't find the bloody thing.”

Mr Lane said the proceeds from his lambs went towards paying rates and insurance.

"I'll just keep working for as long as I can,” he said.

"I'm not really sure what I'll do after that, it's a bit of a worry.

"Eventually I'll probably sell the farm and buy a house in town.

"If it were a low-set house I'd stay on the farm, but it's high set and the stairs are starting to cause me problems.

"I'd much prefer to stay out in the bush.”