TV showcase for Granite Belt region

REGION ON SHOW: Traprock author Margot Tesch hosted a Hungarian TV crew at her cattle property on Saturday.

A TRAPROCK farm will be in the limelight on European television as one woman searches for her estranged paternal family.

Southern Downs author Margot Tesch hosted a Hungarian television crew at her cattle property on Saturday, before jetting off with them to Budapest on Sunday.

She said the crew would be focusing on capturing "farm scenes” and kangaroos were the focus of the crew's shots.

Margot Tesch hosted a Hungarian TV crew at her Traprock property on Saturday. Contributed

Ms Tesch said this was all part of an effort to track down her father's family.

"My father was Hungarian and he left when I was 18 months old,” Ms Tesch said.

"Over my life, I've tried to find my family over there.

"As far as we know, he never told them that we ever existed.”

Margot Tesch hosted a Hungarian TV crew at her Traprock property on Saturday. Contributed

She said her story would feature on Hungary's Find My Family program.

This will take her on a journey to meet a cousin she has never before connected with, along with "other surprises”.

Ms Tesch said the program, which will paint a picture of her life in Rural Australia, would put the region in the spotlight.

"They sort of get a slice of life in the country,” she said.

She said the crew had also been staying in the town, and hoped their visit could help to showcase the Granite Belt to Europe.

"It's such a good opportunity to showcase Australia,” she said.

Ms Tesch said she was excited, although apprehensive, about the opportunity.

"(Dad) had another older sister who we didn't know about and she had a son,” she said.

"They're going to introduce me to him.”

Margot Tesch hosted a Hungarian TV crew at her Traprock property on Saturday. Contributed

Ms Tesch said she had previously attempted to gain a Hungarian citizenship in a bid to connect with her family, but was unsuccessful.

"I really wanted to identify with being Hungarian and wanted to work out what that really means,” she said.

She first approached the creators of Find My Family 18months ago after other efforts to contact her family, which have essentially spanned her lifetime, failed.

Ms Tesch's father, Miklos Sapavalov, arrived in Australia as a war refugee.

He married Margaret Anelay Brown who bore three sons and a daughter, Margôt in the 1950s, but their marriage later dissolved.

Ms Tesch has no living memory of her father, as he left when she was so young, but recalled the police coming to their home when she was nine years old, to report her father had been found dead.

She hoped meeting her cousin, Rezso, this week could help her to build a connection with her family.