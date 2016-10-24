Twelve days of cowboys ahead

JOB SECURITY: In from Kenilworth for the rodeo is Geoff Robinson.

WORKING as contractor for a large security firm means that every week is different for Geoff Robinson.

"I've got 12 days of cowboys ahead of me,” he said.

"I've been here for a few days already, on the gates, shuffling everyone in to the showgrounds and trying to make them all fit.

"But everyone is so nice, friendly and down-to-earth.

"People from the land are just different, they're a lot nicer and polite compared to city folk.”

Mr Robinson is working at the rodeo with his wife Trudy, having made the trip down from their home in Kenilworth.

"It's my first time in Warwick,” he said.

"It's a lovely little town, very pretty.

"A bit too big for me though, I like my place and the solitude.”

Mr Robinson said he had been impressed with the work ethic of the people making the 2016 Warwick Rodeo happen.

"Everyone works so hard, and nobody leaves until the jobs are done,” he said.

"I'll be surprised if the whole event doesn't run perfectly smoothly.

"I can't see there being too much trouble either, the worst that will happen will probably having a bit too much at the bar, but I'm looking forward to the weekend.

"I've just got the hang of what the campdraft is all about so I can't wait to see the finals and bull-riding as well.”

Mr Robinson said he was just hoping none of the animals got injured during the course of the rodeo.

"I'd hate that, I'm a real animal lover,” he said.

"But I guess the bulls have the advantage there, the cowboys are a bit outmatched size-wise.

"It would hurt a bit if you hit the ground.”

Mr Robinson said he'd also spotted a buffalo in the campground near where he's staying.

"I'm told they use them for campdraft practice.

"Unlike the cows, they can run all day.”