Twin highways mean risk is ever-present

TRAFFIC CHANGES: The northern end of Albion St will have a cement island separating traffic. Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

TRAVELLING on foot can put you at even greater risk than travelling by car, and the death of a pedestrian on our roads this week is a stark reminder of that.

Per hour of travel, walking is two-and-a-half times more dangerous than travelling in a car and pedestrian accidents account for between 15 and 20% of all road deaths in Australia.

With both the New England and Cunningham Highways running through the Rose City, Warwick residents' tales of near-misses are all too common.

Warwick local Jayne Shelley had a close encounter metres from where Tuesday night's incident took place.

"I was driving home on Albion St and two teenagers walked out in front of me,” she said.

"I could barely see them in the dark and I braked at the last minute.

"I slowed down going around the corner and would have been going 55kmh.

"I don't know what would have happened if I'd been going faster.

"When I read the story of this truck driver I thought 'that could have been me'.”

However Mrs Shelley said most people in Warwick had experienced both sides of the story.

"One of my sons just must not have looked and walked in front of a car once,” she said.

"It slammed on its brakes.

"I think most drivers are pretty good at slowing down and looking.

"Maybe we need to have 50kmh limits in town.”

More than 80% of pedestrians injured or killed are struck while crossing the road.

The remainder are struck while playing, standing, working on the road, walking along the road or standing on the footpath.