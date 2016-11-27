28°
Community

Twins find harmony in performing

Sophie Lester
| 27th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
NEW TALENT: Young Rose City musicians The Fern Brothers, James and Thomas, will be performing at the Warwick Carols in the Park this year.
NEW TALENT: Young Rose City musicians The Fern Brothers, James and Thomas, will be performing at the Warwick Carols in the Park this year. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRISTMAS on the Southern Downs may be sweltering but talented twins James and Thomas Fern will be transporting Warwick to a Winter Wonderland with their rendition of this classic Christmas song.

Performing for the first time at Warwick Carols in the Park, The Fern Brothers, 15, are excited to be adding carols to their ever-expanding repertoire.

The pair have been playing music and singing for the past seven years, and have had marginal success in the Rose City since moving from the Gold Coast more than 18 months ago.

"We're both excited to be playing at the Carols,” James said.

"We auditioned in October and have been learning to play the song, working out the chords and memorising the lyrics.”

"We think it's a good opportunity to perform for the community,” Thomas said.

The pair said they had for a long time performed together but were rarely competitive.

They both got their start in choir at eight years of age and before long had the chance to perform alongside songstress Marina Prior with the Gold Coast Choir youth group.

The twins have since begun playing a mix of popular classic and contemporary songs in cafes and private venues around the Rose City.

James said when learning a song, they looked for tunes that lent themselves to having harmonising parts and working with both of their instruments.

"We try to pick songs with harmony opportunities because that way we can both sing all the way through the song,” he said.

"We'll sit down and listen to something and work out the chords and how we both want to play it.

"I picked the guitar because dad played and I thought it was cool, and I can also sort of play the ukulele.

"I think we've got about 70 songs we've learnt now, and we're always looking to add more to that.”

"I picked the violin for something a bit different and something I thought was cool,” Thomas said.

"I also play the piano a bit, mostly when we're nutting out chords and that sort of thing.”

While the boys are still in school, they said they hadn't thought too seriously about turning their talent into a lifelong career.

"I think we would love to have a career in music if the opportunity came up,” James said.

"We're both looking at doing engineering but I think as long as we have the chance to keep playing music, it doesn't matter how successful we are.”

Catch The Fern Brothers and other performers on stage at Leslie Park on December 11.

Warwick Daily News

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Joyful carollers returning to Leslie Park

Joyful carollers returning to Leslie Park

All the details of Carols in the Park this Christmas

Escape to Liston's lavender farm

PURPLE CROP: The sprawling crop of fragrant lavender at Aloomba Lavender.

The perfect place for a weekend away

Starlight shines on Allora carols by the creek

ON SONG: Sarah and Stacey Turner and Gretta Barton perform at Allora Creekside Carols.

Head along to the first of the region's carolling events

Twins find harmony in performing

NEW TALENT: Young Rose City musicians The Fern Brothers, James and Thomas, will be performing at the Warwick Carols in the Park this year.

Warwick teens share passion for music

Local Partners

Santa comes quietly to the Southern Downs

Warwick Christmas Parade won't be returning this year

Knitting for cancer patients

BEANIE BENEFACTOR: Isabel Stacey (right) with Carol Cooke and Connie Mills, volunteers with the Warwick branch of the Cancer Council.

One woman took her mind off her pain by knitting beanies.

Match of the new season in cricket

Colts captain Shaun O'Leary hits 42 not out on Sunday.

Match of the season will be played Saturday

Saturday morning time for parkrun each week

THEY'RE OFF: Warwick parkrun participants at the start of a weekly run.

Warwick parkrun has been going for 160 Saturdays

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

TRIBUTES have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch Florence Henderson, who passed away at the age of 82.

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent Thanksgiving together

Have Katy and Orlando really split up?

Jessica Origlasso wants to settle down

Jessica Origlasso wants to "settle down and have children".

Rochelle Humes felt 'horrendous' at start of pregnancy

Rochelle Humes suffered from terrible morning sickness

Ralph Fiennes possessive over Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes wouldn't want anyone else to play Lord Voldemort

Kanye West spent Thanksgiving in hospital

Not the ideal Thanksgiving for Kanye West

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!