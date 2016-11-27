Twins find harmony in performing

NEW TALENT: Young Rose City musicians The Fern Brothers, James and Thomas, will be performing at the Warwick Carols in the Park this year.

CHRISTMAS on the Southern Downs may be sweltering but talented twins James and Thomas Fern will be transporting Warwick to a Winter Wonderland with their rendition of this classic Christmas song.

Performing for the first time at Warwick Carols in the Park, The Fern Brothers, 15, are excited to be adding carols to their ever-expanding repertoire.

The pair have been playing music and singing for the past seven years, and have had marginal success in the Rose City since moving from the Gold Coast more than 18 months ago.

"We're both excited to be playing at the Carols,” James said.

"We auditioned in October and have been learning to play the song, working out the chords and memorising the lyrics.”

"We think it's a good opportunity to perform for the community,” Thomas said.

The pair said they had for a long time performed together but were rarely competitive.

They both got their start in choir at eight years of age and before long had the chance to perform alongside songstress Marina Prior with the Gold Coast Choir youth group.

The twins have since begun playing a mix of popular classic and contemporary songs in cafes and private venues around the Rose City.

James said when learning a song, they looked for tunes that lent themselves to having harmonising parts and working with both of their instruments.

"We try to pick songs with harmony opportunities because that way we can both sing all the way through the song,” he said.

"We'll sit down and listen to something and work out the chords and how we both want to play it.

"I picked the guitar because dad played and I thought it was cool, and I can also sort of play the ukulele.

"I think we've got about 70 songs we've learnt now, and we're always looking to add more to that.”

"I picked the violin for something a bit different and something I thought was cool,” Thomas said.

"I also play the piano a bit, mostly when we're nutting out chords and that sort of thing.”

While the boys are still in school, they said they hadn't thought too seriously about turning their talent into a lifelong career.

"I think we would love to have a career in music if the opportunity came up,” James said.

"We're both looking at doing engineering but I think as long as we have the chance to keep playing music, it doesn't matter how successful we are.”

Catch The Fern Brothers and other performers on stage at Leslie Park on December 11.