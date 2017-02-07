Twins make for triple treat

AN INGLEWOOD school may well be the first in the world to have twins make up almost 30% of its students.

Most schools expect twins in every new intake of pupils each year but when three sets walked through the gates at St Maria Goretti Primary in Inglewood last month, it left teachers seeing double. That's because the tiny school has just 20 pupils so twins now make up almost a third of its roll call.

Principal Paul O'Rourke said it was exciting to have Shenae and Samara Trevisiol, Daniel and Riley Mead and Chloe and Erin O'Rourke travel their school journey together.

And Ms O'Rourke has good reason to be extra proud of the school's twin population as she is mum to two of the girls, Chloe and Erin. Another staff member is mum to the four-year-old boys Daniel and Riley Mead.

"The twins all knew each other before beginning school so it makes for one big happy family,” Ms O'Rourke said.

But she said the school's teachers ensured the twins were given time out from one another to thrive as individuals.

"We do separate them in the the classrooms so they don't have to sit together if they don't want to and it's up to the twins if they want to play together in in their breaks,” Ms O'Rourke said.

"The older twins enjoy doing their own thing but the prep twins still love to stay close.”

Sadly like many rural schools, pupil numbers have been decreasing in recent years at St Maria Goretti Primary.

"The enrolments of the twins has been a real plus when we have such a small number of students, Ms O'Rourke said.

"The population of Inglewood isn't growing so it's a nice surprise to have the boost to enrolments.”

Ms O'Rourke said it was very special for the kids, parents and teachers alike to have three sets of twins for the first time in the school's 68-year history.