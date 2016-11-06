Two accidents inside 14 hours in Warwick/Allora area

ONE 75-year-old rider was taken to hospital with knee pain after a collision between a car and bike on the corner of Bracker Rd and Dragon St, Warwick, at 10am today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was taken to Warwick Hospital with knee pain.

Police were called to a single-vehicle accident in George St, Hendon, south west of Allora, at 8.30pm Saturday.

The call came at the same time police were at the Eight Mile where traffic was disrupted after a power pole fire.

It is understood no one was injured.

Police investigations are continuing into the accident at Hendon.