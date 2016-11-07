Two drivers charged for drink driving the morning after

DRIVERS beware - If you are going to drink and drive, police are looking for you.

Sergeant Greg Burton, of Warwick police, said it was a great concern three drivers were charged with drink driving at the weekend.

"One woman driving from Amberley to New South Wales on Friday night was charged with high range drink driving and also charged with using a mobile phone while driving,” Sergeant Burton said.

"She was lucky she didn't have an accident.”

Two men were charged with drink driving in Warwick yesterday morning. One 28-year-old man from Logan was pulled over in Wallace St at 9.15am and registered .062.

He was driving from Leslie Dam to his Logan home and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on December 21.

At 9.45am, a 70-year-old Nundah man was also heading home when pulled over by Warwick police for a roadside test.

He had an illegal blood alcohol level of .070 and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 23.

Sgt Burton said he was concerned there were three drink drivers at the weekend and two within an hour.

"Drivers must realise if they have a big night out, they must consider the time needed to get the alcohol out of their system before driving. I believe the two men charged on Sunday had not consumed alcohol for a considerable period of time,” he said.

"Police will be vigilant in relation to drink driving and drug driving and will be stepping up enforcement at Christmas time. There will be mobile random breath tests and tests at random static locations.”