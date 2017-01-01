37°
Two fire fighters treated for heat exhaustion

Gerard Walsh | 1st Jan 2017 8:59 PM
Urban fire fighters worked side by side with rural fire brigade volunteers at today's fire.
Urban fire fighters worked side by side with rural fire brigade volunteers at today's fire. Bev Lacey

TWO fire fighters were treated for heat exhaustion at a grass fire on a Washpool Rd property west of Warwick today.

There were up to 17 fire units with fire fighters on site, appliances from 13 rural fire brigades, three urban appliances from Warwick and one urban appliance from Allora.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said the last of the fire fighters left the scene at 7.10pm today.

"The fire is out, it has been left in the hands of the property owner,” she said.

"Two fire fighters were treated on scene by ambulance officers for heat exhaustion but didn't require transport,” she said.

The first of the pair was treated at 3.15pm and the other at 4pm by ambulance officers who were backing up on the scene. Both went home after being given the all clear by ambulance officers.

The fire was first reported at 12.30pm and was virtually out before it started again at 2.30pm. During the late afternoon, fire fighters back burned to a break made by a grader from the Southern Downs Regional Council.

It is little wonder ambulance officers checked out two fire fighters as the temperature reached 37 degrees today, 1.3 under the Saturday maximum and 3.4 under the December record.

Today's temperature followed a minimum of 24.9 in the early hours this morning.

