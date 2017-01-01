Two in Warwick Watchhouse in early hours on January 1

AN Inglewood man who allegedly assaulted police has been released on bail from the Warwick Watchhouse.

Sergeant Lisa Self said the behaviour of New Year's Eve revellers around Warwick was generally good.

"One man in his 30s was arrested for trespassing after he was found in a Percy Street yard in Warwick at 1am on New Year's Day," she said.

"He has refused to sign his bail undertaking and will remain in custody to his court appearance.

"The man from Inglewood was found drunk at Oman Ama and has been charged with assaulting police during his arrest. He was brought to Warwick to the watchhouse but has now been released on bail."