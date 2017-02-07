Two people treated after ute crashes into tree

TWO people have been taken to hospital after car collided with a tree in Stanthorpe.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Amiens Rd about 8.30am Tuesday after a utility collided with a tree.
It is understood the male driver and female passenger were both transported to Stanthorpe Hospital.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were both in a stable condition.
It's believed the vehicle, which was travelling towards Texas Rd, attempted to pull off the road before crashing down a steep bank and into a tree.