Two people treated after ute crashes into tree

Two people were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Amiens Rd, Stanthorpe on Tuesday morning.

TWO people have been taken to hospital after car collided with a tree in Stanthorpe.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Amiens Rd about 8.30am Tuesday after a utility collided with a tree.

It is understood the male driver and female passenger were both transported to Stanthorpe Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were both in a stable condition.

It's believed the vehicle, which was travelling towards Texas Rd, attempted to pull off the road before crashing down a steep bank and into a tree.