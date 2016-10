The Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene at Gap Creek Farm.

TWO riders were taken to hospital after a motocross accident at Gap Creek Farm at 12.39pm today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the two bikes collided in the incident.

"An eight-year-old boy was taken to Warwick Hospital with a wrist injury," she said.

"We were told the other rider was being taken to hospital by a private vehicle."

The accident was at a motocross facility on the Cunningham Highway at Tregony, just west of Cunningham's Gap.