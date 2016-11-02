Two ringers on the road following a rodeo dream

The Two Ringers, Jenny and Dave Ethell, at work at the Warwick Showgrounds during the rodeo.

PLENTY of grey nomads travel through the Southern Downs but at rodeo time, you're sure to find the "Two Ringers” among them in Warwick.

Dave and Jenny Ethell called Mackay home until they set off in a caravan seven years ago to follow the Australian Professional Rodeo Association circuit.

For most of his working career, Dave worked in the mines before he managed a cattle station for eight years leading up to retirement, which is where the Two Ringers title originated.

They see their son at Dysart and daughter at Mackay as they travel through Queensland each year.

The Ethells spend Christmas Day at Myrtleford in north-east Victoria, and move onto the Boxing Day rodeo which starts the Christmas Run.

Most of the APRA action in the first three months of the year is in the southern states but each year they are in Queensland from Easter and travel the Northern Run, which includes Cloncurry and Mt Isa rodeos.

They sometimes travel on to the Northern Territory.

If you see two rodeo fanatics under a tarp, one with a camera and one with paperwork, the odds are it is the Two Ringers. Dave takes photos of all the action and Jenny writes down the names in order.

Asked about his best photo in 50 years of photography, he rates a 1968 photo of Alwyn Torenbeek riding Bucking Horse of the Year, Spring Hill, in saddle bronc at the Dingo Rodeo as one of his best.

"Spring Hill was a great horse and threw a polished rider in Darryl Joe Kong,” Dave said.

He competed in all three bucking events in the 1950s and 1960s and won a bit of money.

As for the best all rounder they have seen, the Ethells rate Bonny Young on top.

"Wally Woods was a great bronc ride. Of the current riders, Rhys Angland and Peter Moffatt come to mind,” Dave said.

They like every rodeo, but Myrtleford (Vic), Narrandera (NSW) and Warwick are favourites.

"Warwick is a combination of the biggest and best with top stock.”