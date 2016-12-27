CBD crash: Woman treated by motorists

WITNESSES report that a driver's fit may have been the cause behind a nasty crash on Albion St.

At around 12.30pm a vehicle has veered over a traffic island, mounted the footpath and slammed into a tree outside St Mark's Anglican Church on the corner of Grafton and Albion St.

CBD crash in Warwick. Jonno Colfs

Passers-by quickly pulled over to assist the driver, who was showing no visible signs of injury, but was not able to exit the car and was only minimally responsive.

Others bystanders were directing traffic away from the car protruding onto the road.

Emergency services are now on scene and a woman in her 20s has been transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service have as yet no information on the extent of the woman's injuries.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.