Drivers in shock after three car crash in Warwick

Police are on scene of a minor traffic crash in Warwick.

POLICE, ambulance and fireies are at the scene of a three vehicle traffic crash on Glengallan Road, Warwick.

It appears that a car travelling south on Glengallan Road, was involved in a collision attempting to turn across in front of an oncoming car.

It is also believed that a car travelling behind was also involved in the crash.

Paramedics assessed the crash victims after initial reports there were injuries, but no transports were required.

The scene was one of shock, as the drivers sought comfort from friends following the crash.

Police are directing traffic in the area.