Two Warwick ambulances on the way to bike accidents

Ambulances are on the road to Gap Creek Farm

TWO ambulances from Warwick are on the way to Gap Creek Farm after two accidents this morning.

The first call was at 9.35am and a second ambulance was called soon after.

Two males have been injured, one with a hip injury and one with stomach pain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said with two Warwick crews responding to Gap Creek Farm, an ambulance from Stanthorpe was heading to Warwick as cover for the Warwick area.

Gap Creek Farm is a motocross facility at Tregony, just west of Cunningham's Gap on the Cunningham Highway.