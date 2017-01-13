37°
Uber will not drive us away, say cab company owners

Jonno Colfs
| 13th Jan 2017 3:02 PM
TAXI RANKLED: Nancy and Stephen Miller have owned Warwick Yellow Cabs for 30 years.
AFTER 30 years servicing the region with their company, Warwick Yellow Cabs, Stephen and Nancy Miller have their concerns about the arrival of Uber ride-sharing in Warwick.

"Uber, a global multi-national organisation, has the ability to destroy the taxi industry in this country,” Mr Miller said.

"If anyone can become a driver, in their own car with minimal cost and without having to meet any of the stringent government requirements the taxi industry has, to me it's not good.”

Mrs Miller said the taxi industry was one of the most over-regulated industries in the country.

"Our biggest thing is that it's not a level playing field,” she said.

"Our costs are enormous and we have to meet so many requirements just in order to operate.

"Our registration is $6000 per vehicle and $8000 per vehicle for insurance, which covers all of our passengers and drivers.

"We need $20million in public liability insurance and $14,000 for work cover insurance for our drivers, plus $8000 per month for petrol which we buy from local and servos and general wear and tear to the cars.”

Mrs Miller said the government had given concessions to Uber that could be potentially damaging.

"How is it they can operate as a business without having to meet all these regulations or pay these insurances?” she said.

"And they will definitely not be able to provide the level of passenger safety that cabs do.

"If it was a level playing field we wouldn't mind, but it isn't.”

Mr Miller said taxis' charges were all government regulated.

"We charge passengers what we're told to charge,” she said.

"Uber can charge whatever they like and hike their prices up at peak times, they're only interested in the money.

"So Uber drivers have to meet Uber's standards, well I'd like to know what these standards are.”

Mrs Miller said there was a fear of the unknown.

"We simply don't know what's going to happen, but we'd like to thank the Warwick community for all their support for what we do.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  uber warwick yellow cabs

