Unlocked cars prove easy target for Southern Downs thieves

SOUTHERN Downs police have had to once again appeal to the public to be more vigilant after opportunistic thieves struck in Stanthorpe.

In two separate incidents at different locations, unlocked cars were targeted by thieves who stole property from the vehicles.

One car was parked in the backyard of a property in Denham St and the other was in an open garage in Railway St.

Stanthorpe police appealed to the public to keep their cars locked, saying these types of offences occur predominantly at night and 18 of the 20 cars reported as entered by thieves in the last 12 months were unlocked.

Only two had been forcibly entered.

"We had one particular instance late last year that is a perfect example, where of three vehicles parked in a residence yard, property was stolen only from the two that were unlocked" said A/S/Sgt Damian GRACE

If anyone has any information with respect to these latest two matters, they are asked to contact Stanthorpe Police.