Upgrade on its way at Gladfield

Don McDonald, Warwick SES John Newley, Lawrence Springborg, Warwick Road Safety Group's Graham Buchner and Warwick Lion's Club member John Griffith at the Gladfield Driver Reviver where new bathroom facilities will be built in the next few months.

SOUTHERN Downs MP Lawrence Springborg is excited to bring news of an upgrade to the Gladfield Driver Reviver in the new year.

Mr Springborg said the State Government had given $70,000 to upgrade the existing pit toilets to septic toilets by mid-2017.

"There are 1500 or more cars passing through this area in a weekend,” he said.

"I was here one day on a visit to my electorate and saw an elderly lady with a carer and it just isn't suitable any more despite people's best efforts to maintain these facilities.

"It sparked us writing to the State Government and lobbying to have these works done.”

Mr Springborg thanked Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey for delivering the funds to upgrade the amenities, and the SES, Warwick Lions and police for their help at the Driver Reviver.

The Gladfield Driver Reviver has reopened today for the holiday period.

Warwick SES local controller John Newley said providing a quality rest stop area was a simple way of improving driver safety.

"We find that by giving someone good amenities - somewhere they can pull of the road easily, have a bit of a rest in some shade, maybe have a cuppa and go to the bathroom comfortably - is going to entice them to pull up and refresh before getting back on the road,” Mr Newley said.

"This is a very busy road and it makes people feel more positive about stopping in the area,” he said.

"We've got thousands of people travelling on this road each week and even without us volunteers here it's still a nice rest stop.”