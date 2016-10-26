USA family heads home to Yangan for horse day

THREE GENERATIONS: Mick, Ronald holding Flynn and Cindy Bradford at the Yangan Heavy Horse Day.

MICK Bradford was joined at this year's Yangan Heavy Horse Day by family members from as far as America.

When Mick's son Ronald and grandson Flynn got together, it was three generations from two countries.

Ronald has worked in computer softwear in America for the past 10 years so has only been to six or seven of the 16 heavy horse days his father has organised to raise funds for RACQ LifeFlight.

"I am proud of my Dad, it is interesting to see his passion for something that is dying off,” Ronald said.

The Bradford family was out in force for the event with daughter Wendy coming from Coolum and daughter Julia Shaw, husband Steven and their daughter Gemma from Mackay. Mick's son Mike is a regular at heavy horse days but missed this year's event.

Ronald and wife Cindy's son Flynn turned 11 months of age on heavy horse day.

The family had travelled from New York for the second time this year for their little boy to see his grandparents.

"We wanted to bring him to see his grandparents when he was young, Flynn is the first boy in the next generation of Bradfords,” Cindy said.

"I was brought up in America and never saw anything like a heavy horse day there.

"There is such beautiful country at Yangan, you couldn't have a better backdrop.”

As for Flynn, he was taking it all in.

"He was laughing at the horses; Flynn loves animals.”

Mick expects approximately $8000 will be donated to RACQ LifeFlight from the day.

"That will take the money raised to $104,000” Mick said.

"A lot of people said when they left that they would see me again next year so looks like it will be on again. The day was possible due to the work of 80 helpers. Bullock team owner Phil Thomson will be back.”