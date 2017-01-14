Ute parks on car in Rose City Shoppingworld carpark

A FAMILY have returned to their station wagon to find a large ute partially parked on top of it.

The white car was parked in the underground Rose City Shoppingworld carpark when the Warwick family made the discovery.

The mother, father and their baby were left with no other option but to wait and call emergency services after the driver of the dual cab parked and left the vehicle.

The mother said they were unable to move their station wagon due to the ute's position.

Firefighers were a little stunned, and are currently talking with Rose City Shoppingworld centre management in an attempt to find the driver.

No one required medical attention.