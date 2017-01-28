Ute thefts lock down East Warwick

MORNING SHOCK: Steven Kasper came across the upturned stolen car on his early morning ride.

TWO utilities have been stolen from east Warwick in the past two days.

A Holden Rodeo, found flipped on its roof, was taken from Lyons St early Thursday, and a Mazda B2600, reported stolen from Canning St yesterday, is still missing.

The Rodeo was found within an hour of being stolen from O'Mahony's Hotel.

Cyclist Steven Kasper came across the scene at about 6am.

"I was heading up through the park near the railway line and saw the vehicle upside down,” Mr Kasper said.

"My first thought was 'jeez I hope there's no-one in there',” he said.

"From the angle I came in, it looked like the cabin was crushed, so I had to go over and check everything was okay.”

Mr Kasper said a woman, who had been walking, called police soon after the crash.

"She said she saw them tear through the area at high speed and lose it on the corner.

"She was very concerned for the well-being of the occupants of the vehicle, and saw them run off.”

Mr Kasper said he heard the car had been reported doing burnouts near The Scots PGC College a little earlier.

"The car's been stolen and taken for a joy ride,” he said.

"You can see the marks across the corner where they went over.

"They're pretty lucky it wasn't a lot worse.”

The car, with New South Wales registration, was believed to have been stolen from outside O'Mahony's Hotel between 4.45am and 5.10am Thursday.

It is believed the driver was attempting to do a burnout on nearby Sawmill Rd when he lost control and flipped the vehicle.

The occupants have been described as being about 20 years old, of average build, with dark complexion and curly black hair.

One of the men was reportedly holding his head so may have been injured.

Yesterday, another vehicle was taken from a house in Canning St.

The owner confirmed keys were left in the ignition but the car had been locked with a spare key.

The owner also reported being awoken by voices about 2am but thought nothing of it at the time.

He discovered the ute, which had a full tank of fuel, missing at 7am.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said it was too early to tell if the thefts were linked.

"But, given that two cars have been stolen in two days, we would urge residents not to leave keys or valuables inside cars,” Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

"And please leave keys inside the house in an inconspicuous spot.”

Anyone with information about either theft is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.