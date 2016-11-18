29°
Scantily clad Lockyer woman tries to out swim police

Amy Lyne
| 18th Nov 2016 9:58 AM

DRAMATIC footage has emerged of a woman being arrested after ramming a police car and driving her ute into water at the Gold Coast last night.

The scantily clad Lockyer Valley woman, who had her dog in the car with her, had to be rescued by police.

Officers allege the woman tried to swim out into deeper water and away from police but was picked up with the help of a private boat.

Police then swam to the submerged ute and rescued the woman's dog.

A 44-year-old woman from the Lockyer Valley was charged with dangerous driving following an incident at the Gold Coast. Photo: 9NEWS
The dramatic scenes kicked off around midnight when police noticed the woman behind the wheel of the ute allegedly driving dangerously in Pimpana and Jacobs Well at the Gold Coast.

When officers tried to stop the ute, they say the woman rammed their patrol car. 

She then is said to have driven her car to a nearby boat ramp and done several laps of the car park.

Police positioned tyre deflation devices at the car park's exit before the woman drove the ute over one of them.

The car kept heading out of the car park before it plunged into the broadwater, only coming to a stop when water was lapping over the rear tray.

Police dashed in to rescue her but she tried to swim away, prompting the rescue efforts. 

The 44-year-old woman from Morton Vale in the Lockyer Valley has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop a motor vehicle, obstructing police, and wilful damage of police property and will appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 1.

Nobody was injured and the dog was safely rescued.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  dangerous driving lockyer valley toowoomba

