A PARKED car was the target of vandals in the Warwick CBD.

The vehicle which was parked behind the Criterion Hotel in Warwick was damaged sometime between 9.00pm on Saturday and 1.40am on Sunday.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage, which shows three men walking past the vehicle.

One of the men is seen to break off a windscreen wiper and throw it to the ground.

Police are currently conducting inquiries in relation to the identity of the three men.