VIDEO: A view of Warwick from above on rodeo weekend

THERE'S no doubt we Daily News reporters get the opportunity to do some pretty cool stuff.

So when the chance arose to take a fly over Warwick on rodeo Saturday, this reporter jumped at it.

Behind the controls was experienced local flyer and rodeo volunteer Graham Hawthorne.

Graham and his wife Liz have flown their little two-seater Jabiru all over the country on various trips.

I met Graham at Massie Aerodrome at 11am on Saturday, and after all the essential checks and balances, we took to the air.

Cruising altitude was at about 915 metres above sea level or 450 metres above Warwick (3000 feet above sea-level, 1500 feet above Warwick).

A quick fly by Leslie Dam, then straight to Warwick where we buzzed the showgrounds a couple of times.

Then we took off south to check my parent's mountain-top home at Wildash and then back across Warwick to Massie for touchdown.

All up, we were up in the air for a shade over half an hour and despite some initial nerves and getting used to the little plane bumping and jolting, it was an amazing experience.

If you ever get the chance to do this, take it.