Vines Motel aged and adorned to perfection

NEW DAY: Warren Trout and Roz Duncan are excited for their future in Warwick.

ONE of Warwick's most iconic hotels has received a facelift and new branding.

Warwick Vines Motel has been taken over by Roz Duncan and Warren Trout, who want to see classy, boutique accommodation bought to the Rose City.

The pair, originally from Brisbane, bought the lease to the Golden Harvest, bringing plans and a new name to the Wood St destination.

"We felt it looked very dated as it was, even the name was dated, and we had a new vision for it,” Ms Duncan said.

"We're very happy with how the changes are going.”

Roz used to be a funeral director in Brisbane and Warren worked in entertainment before they made the move west.

"I had this in the back of my mind for my while, about getting in to this industry,” Ms Duncan said.

"We looked around, and here we are.

"It's totally different to what I used to be doing, but I guess it just means I'm a people person.”

The renaming to the Warwick Vines Motel was an easy decision given the tourists the couple found passing through the area.

"Because it's near Stanthorpe, we thought it would be perfect,” she said.

"There was no website when the previous owners were here, so it was very fortuitous for us.

"Because we could do it all from scratch, and we have.”

MS Duncan said they hoped to turn the "dated” highway hotel, into something a little more "upmarket”.

"The colours have even been changed to make it a lot more themed,” she said.

"They are the wine colours.

"We want it to be a boutique hotel, but not to frighten the everyday person who comes in.”

There are even room upgrades on the horizon, with Roz and Warren looking to introduce three deluxe rooms.

"The other rooms we will then upgrade,” she said.

"We get a lot of different people who come through.

"There are those in the trade, backpackers and then everyday people.

Ms Duncan said they had a passer-by visit the hotel a few weeks back who said he knew history of the hotel.

"He said that this very spot used to be an old vineyard,” she said.

"If that isn't a perfect coincidence, then I don't know what is.”