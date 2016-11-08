Violence shocks Southern Downs shoppers

WITNESSES have seen a man allegedly punch his female companion at a supermarket in Stanthorpe.

People at the IGA supermarket reported seeing the man exit a vehicle, walk around to the passenger side and allegedly punch the female passenger through an open window.

The man then hopped back in the car and drove off.

Police acting on witness information then conducted inquiries into the registration of the vehicle and found the driver at an address in Stanton St, Stanthorpe.

He was detained and taken to the Stanthorpe Watchhouse.

A Domestic Violence Order was later taken out by investigating police.