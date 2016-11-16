Volunteer lends a friendly smile

FRIENDLY HELP: Warwick Visitor Information Centre volunteer Fran Hocking chats about her favourite family memories and love of Lord of the Rings.

WARWICK Visitor Information Centre volunteer Fran Hocking chats life with her family and pets.

What's your favourite movie?

I like the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

I've watched them a lot but every time I see them I see something different.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

The Cherry Tree for lunch.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

A brooch from my grandmother when I was about 18.

In Scotland girls weren't allowed to wear the dirks (knives) in their socks like men did.

Her brother made one into a brooch for her so she could wear one too.

What was the last thing you bought?

Cat food for my very bossy cat.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

Go outside and play with the dog.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

Machu Pichu in Peru. I've always had a fascination with it and can just imagine standing up there on the slope in awe of the civilisation.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A vet or an archeologist.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

(From fellow volunteer) Smart, helpful and good-humoured.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

I knit treejumpers for Jumpers and Jazz.

What do you want to get better at?

Maybe getting a bit fitter.

What is your favourite memory?

Visiting my grandmother in Brisbane and getting to see all my cousins.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Something really decadent, or maybe mango.

What words do you live by?

Treat others as you would like to be treated.