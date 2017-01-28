Volunteers out in force in Warwick

PROUD: Rural Fire Service volunteers Errol Irvine, Roger Etheridge and Diane Lawlor from Pratten Bony Mountain and Greg Ryan from Freestone promoting the service outside of Bunnings this morning.

VOLUNTEERS for the district's Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service were out in force in Warwick this morning.

The two groups had representatives out the front of Bunnings Warehouse on Palmerin St, serving up a sausage sizzle as part of fundraising and promotion for the two community-oriented organisations.

RFS Acting Bushfire Safety Officer for the South West Region Michael Welsh said it was important to promote the role volunteers play in keeping regional communities safe.

"We need our volunteers to be in the trucks and helping to fight fires but also out in the community promoting what they do,” Mr Welsh said.

"It's important for them to be prepared for bushfires as well as making the community aware of how they can help themselves and prepare their homes during bushfire season.

"There are opportunities to travel interregion and interstate as a volunteer as well as helping in your own patch.

"The brigades are the community and the community is the brigades.”

Mr Welsh said there were plans to get the brigades involved in the 150th Warwick Show in March.

"We always need more volunteers to help out in the community too so we try to do this quite often,” he said.

"We've had our Emergency Services Open Day at Warwick Fire Station not long ago and we'll do some of the shows around as well.

"We'll hopefully get a truck or two in the parade they have planned for this year's show.

"The bushfire brigades were a precursor to the Rural Fire Service so it will be nice to be a part of that and celebrate the history for the 150 years.”

If you are interested in joining the Rural Fire Service, phone the Toowoomba office on 4616 1945 for local branch details or a membership application.

For the SES, phone the Toowoomba branch on 4592 5230.