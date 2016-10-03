VWs pack Morgan Park for weekend

MORGAN PARK was a hub of bright colours, burnt rubber and pocket rockets over the weekend as Volkswagen owners and enthusiasts congregated.

Over 1500 spectators and 100 cars from across Australia attended the VW Warwick weekend.

Drivers travelled interstate for the meet, and Warwick District Drag Racing Club president Chris Loy said the spectator and entrant numbers were testament to the event's following.

"It's been full on both days,” Mr Loy said.

"The specator numbers are probably on paar with what we had last year, which was very big.”

Mr Loy said people had driven to the event from as far south as Victoria for the event's 11th year.

"There have also been a lot from New South Wales, around Sydney.”

The weekend event began with a car showcase at Leslie Park and wrapped up yesterday afternoon with the drag racing finals.