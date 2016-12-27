31°
Warm temps and predicted rain puts mozzies on the bite

27th Dec 2016 7:27 AM Updated: 7:48 AM
FEELING THE BITE: Recent rain has seen the mosquito population spike in recent weeks. Photo: Contributed

THE Southern Downs is in for an influx of flies and mosquitos this summer as the weather forecast paints a picture for a thriving bug season.

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a warmer and wetter than average summer, we can expect an onslaught of mosquitos and flies, according to leading urban entomologist Bryce Peters from the University of Technology Sydney.

"All signs point to a busy bug season. Mosquitos and flies thrive in warm and humid conditions and now is the time to prepare the home," said Mr Peters, who has more than 30 years experience researching household pests and testing the effectiveness of household insect control products.

Along with taking a few basic steps to prepare the home, such as clearing any pooled water and keeping bins empty, Mr Peters said it was important to choose insect control products carefully to effectively target problem bugs.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  mosquito



