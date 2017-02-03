WARNING: Fake fifties floating around Warwick

An example of the notes passed off as real in Warwick this week.

WARWICK Mcdonalds, Choice Variety and IGA are just a handful of businesses who have been duped by customers using counterfeit $50 notes.

Two $50 notes were exchanged for $20 notes at Choice, while others were only noticed during end of day till counts.

Now, Warwick Police are warning businesses to be vigilant after notes have been found circulating in Warwick.

Earlier this year, Goondiwindi Police dealt with a similar issue, with Sergeant Graeme Frost of the Goondiwindi Police said a number of businesses in the area had been jipped.

"The fake notes weren't discovered until the businesses had deposited their takings to the bank," he said.

"These notes are extremely well done and very difficult to spot and were only noticed by the banks."

Sgt Frost said the notes were mostly of the $50 denomination.

"It's likely they were passed off by someone traveling through town," he said.

"This is due to the nature of the businesses where the bills were passed, for example, a motel, retail stores etc."

Police are reminding employees to check the quality of the note before handing any change to a customer.

Tips to spot counterfeit notes:

1 Is it plastic: You can scrunch the banknote in your hand and a genuine banknote should spring back

2. Look for the Coat of Arms: If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Austalian Coast of Arms

3. Look for the star: Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

4. Check the clear window: It should be an integral part of the banknote not an addition.

Tips if given a fake note: