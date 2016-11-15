Warwick ambo signs off after 40 years

DEDICATED SERVICE: After 40 years on the job, Greg Hardy is ready to retire from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

HE'S spent four decades as a guardian angel for the sick and injured but now revered paramedic Greg Hardy is saying farewell.

Serving as officer in charge of the Warwick Ambulance Station for 24 of those years, Mr Hardy said he was looking out for his next adventure once he leaves the job on Friday.

"I really want to thank the staff at the station, the local ambulance committee and the community for their support in the last 24 years,” he said.

Originally from North Queensland, Mr Hardy found himself in his career as a teenager.

"I joined the Mount Garnet Station near the Atherton Tablelands at 16 and worked there as a cadet for about 18 months,” Mr Hardy said.

"I got my driver's licence in a Queensland Ambulance car,'' Mr Hardy said.

"Then I went to Innisfail as a qualified ambulance officer and I was there for about seven years.”

It was there Mr Hardy married his wife Rosa and began their family.

"Then I was appointed officer-in-charge at Moura which was tough for Rosa as she'd never been away from her family,” he said.

"We were there for about four years and then I was appointed superintendent at Mount Larcom in 1988.

"We spent two years there and then another two years at Toogoolawah before the Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade changed to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"I applied for the officer in charge job in 1992 and I've been here since.”

Mr Hardy said the Rose City had been a great place to raise his family and he was grateful to see the station grow with community support.

"There's a lot more staff nowadays, there were only about nine when I first came here,” he said.

"There's a great team here, both with what they do in terms of treatment and their support of each other - we're like a big family.

"For me there's nothing better than helping the people who need you most, like an older woman who has no one else, and you put the dog out, lock the house up and take them to hospital to get the care they need.”

After battling lung cancer, Mr Hardy said he wanted to ease into retirement while he was still in relatively good health.

He said he was looking forward to spending more time with his six kids, but not before his first overseas trip. "We're going to England, France and Italy next month and spending time with Rosa's extended family and seeing where her parents grew up,” Mr Hardy said. "I'm excited to be leaving while I'm ready for it - I've been doing this since 16 and I felt like the time was right.”