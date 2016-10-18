Warwick and District Junior Rugby League scores sponsorship deal

GAME ON: Rob Weaver, Patty Delandre, Lewis von Stieglitz and Scott Morton say the sponsorship deal spells exciting times for local rugby league.

BETTER trainers, new equipment and a price cut for parents will all be the result of a top sponsorship deal keyed up between the Warwick Credit Union and Warwick and District Junior Rugby League.

Warwick Credit Union will officially sponsor the group, something CEO Lewis von Stieglitz said was an obvious decision.

"We've been talking about how we could do something local, direct and has an on the ground effect that helps young people,” he said.”

"It was just a great opportunity that came around at the right time; it was a no brainer.”

WJJRL secretary Rob Weaver said over 1000 players and their parents were set to benefit from the sponsorship deal.

"If you're a parent, this year you're putting in $360” Mr Weaver said.

"Then you have to put in driving, and pay for gear.

"So far, with this deal, it will be at least $60 cheaper for parents a year.”

Mr Morton explained the funds would go towards improving coaches and obtaining new kick pads, training sticks, makers and other equipment.

"We're developing the grass roots up,” Mr Morton said.

"The better the coaches, the better the kids.”

Ten coaches will by trained by the Gold Coast Titans this week.

"In the past it's been a lot of wonderful parents and good volunteers doing the coaching,” Mr Morton said.

"By allowing us to train better coaches, it allows the kids to progress to a new level.”