Warwick arson victim: 'I have blisters all over my feet'

The ute was dumped and burnt on the Cunningham Hwy.

THERE'S been little relief for the Warwick victim of an arson attack, after finding out his insurance payout won't be enough to buy a new car.

The man, who still does not wish to be named, has been left without a ute after teenagers allegedly lit it on fire in Yelarbon.

Now the 62-year-old has been forced to walk over five kilometres in summer heat simply to get into town.

"I've got blisters all over my feet," the man said when he popped into the Daily News office this morning.

"I've got to go get some groceries now, and will carry them home."

The Warwick man said he'd lodged his insurance claims, but was struggling to negotiate a figure that would afford him a new ute.

"I don't think I'll be able to get a new one," he said.

"I'm stuck with my feet for now."

The man who does gardening jobs, said he was doing work over the weekend in Yelarbon when the Ford Falcon containing vital tools and valuables was set alight.

"They smashed the window," he said.

"Then they must have attempted to hot wire it, but failed.

"They pushed it down the road, lit it on fire and my livelihood was destroyed."

The 62-year-old said the ute contained more than $1000 worth of tools and equipment, including a GPS, chainsaw, clothes and electric drill.

"And I have a little good luck charm elephant from my girlfriend that was in the car," he said.

"That's gone."