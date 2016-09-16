Warwick artist sees work show up on Home and Away

Loretta Grayson's artwork shows up on Home and Away

A PIECE of artwork from renowned Warwick artist Loretta Grayson has shown up in an episode of Home & Away.

On her Facebook page Mrs Grayson said a media company had accepted one of her works for use on free art postcards a few years ago.

"It seems Home & Away set designers picked one up somewhere and kept it!" Mrs Grayson said.

"A friend caught a glimpse of it last week and told me, so I checked out Plus7 and there it is!

"Yay for budget set decoration."

The work, entitled "Backyard with Fireflies I" appeared in the background in a scene from the popular TV program.