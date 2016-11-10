Warwick black and white for cancer awareness

LET'S TALK: Warwick NET cancer sufferer Helen McDonald (centre) has had the help of Cherry Tree Cafe staff Kay Hofmeier and Bec Anderson in promoting awareness of the disease.

"The most amazing thing is I've been contacted by other people in Warwick who have NETs."

These are the words of Helen McDonald, a Warwick woman who was last year diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumours, or NET cancer.

Mrs McDonald has turned her year long journey into a drive to help other people learn more about the disease.

Today the Cherry Tree Cafe was decked out in black and white to raise awareness for the rare cancer.

"It's just great what they've done for me, they've really gone all out," Mrs McDonald said.

"Even after having one story I had a few people on the street approach me and ask about what NETs is.

"It can be difficult to come out and talk about an illness, but it's a leap of faith to do it for others.

"If it gets even one person to ask the question (about their health) I count it as a success."

Proceeds from donation tins and $2 from every cup of coffee went toward the Unicorn Foundation.

From the coffees sold today alone, the staff at the Cherry Tree raised $300.