Warwick blanketed in white thanks to hail

WRONG SEASON: Rosa Hardy's front yard was transformed into a field of white.

FOR the second time in two days, parts of the region have been pelted with hail, leaving the ground blanketed in ice.

Resident Rosa Hardy was shocked to find her yard transformed into a winter wonderland in a flash, when hail hit her family property.

"It's absolutely amazing,” Mrs Hardy said.

"You should see the yard, it's covered,” she said.

Mrs Hardy's Warwick- Allora Rd home missed Sunday's Killarney hail blizzard.

However, she said weather of that force was rare for the area.

"We've never seen something like this,” she said.

At 4pm yesterday, the Bureau of Meteorology released a weather warning, as heavy rains, hail and strong winds battered Warwick.

The thunderstorms were slow moving and wrapped up at 4.50pm. Within two hours, the temperature dropped by eight degrees, with a storm rolling into town just before 4pm.

As of 4.20m, Warwick received 0.6mm of rain, and by 4.30pm it had 2.4mm.

Other residents in the Allora area were hit with similar levels of hail during the storms.

On Sunday afternoon, Killarney copped heavy hail that blanketed the town in white.

As for today, there is a chance of a shower or two, with a possible storm, with the potential for similar coverings of hail.