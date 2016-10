He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court November 23.

POLICE have arrested a man for allegedly throwing punches at the Warwick Rodeo.

At 8.50pm police were called to one of the bars, and arrested the 22-year-old man.

They will allege be threw punches at another 19-year-old man.

The Warwick man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

