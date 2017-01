He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court February 22.

A MAN allegedly picking fights on Albion St this morning has been arrested and charged with public nuisance.

Warwick police said the 28-year-old man was outside the Warwick RSL when he tried to fight people on the street.

Police will allege he was drunk at the time.

The Warwick man allegedly continued to put up a fight during arrest, and was further charged with obstructing a police officer.

