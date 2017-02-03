Warwick pool closed on stinkin' hot day

WIRAC's Pool Hall will be closed today from 9am to 3pm for the Warwick State High School Swimming Carnival.
Aqua Fit at 9.30am has also been cancelled.
In other WIRAC news, the fitness centre will be offering free yoga tonight at 5.30pm.
WIRAC's Pool Hall will be closed today from 9am to 3pm for the Warwick State High School Swimming Carnival.
Aqua Fit at 9.30am has also been cancelled.
In other WIRAC news, the fitness centre will be offering free yoga tonight at 5.30pm.
BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.
YESTERDAY saw the hottest February day ever recorded in parts of the Southern Downs
HISTORICAL machinery from around Australia will roll into the Southern Downs for the Allora Heritage Weekend.
ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles
Well presented 3 bedroom timber home in a location handy to hospital, schools and park. Features include spacious split level lounge room with air conditioning &...
Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...
This cute affordable one bedroom cottage could be your foot in the door. A minimalists dream, walking distance to the town centre, cottage garden, gas cooking and...
Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...
Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...
This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...
This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...
Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...
This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...
Reduced to sell *2 bedroom + sleepout *convenient kitchen *large lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *fenced to four paddocks *3 x horse stables, arena with...